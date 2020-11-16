Golf course planned along Yamuna Expressway

noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is mulling over a proposal to develop a golf course along the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

As per the proposal, the golf course will be developed on 900 acres of land near Tappal-Bajna area along the expressway, said officials.

“We have 900 acres of recreational green land along the Yamuna Expressway near Tappal-Bajna area. There is a proposal to develop a golf course so that the allottees can use this facility in future,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

The authority has planned to develop a logistics hub, industrial sector and warehousing centre near Tappal-Bajna area, where Sector 35 is to be developed, said the officials. If all goes as per the plan, the golf course will be first one to be developed by Yeida along the expressway, they said.

“It will be the first golf course along the Yamuna Expressway. And it will be an attraction for the corporate houses, who are investing to set up their businesses along the e-way,” said another Yeida official, who was not authorized to speak to media.

The Tappal-Bajna area is located near the site of Noida Internaitonal Greenfield Airport project at Jewar.

Noida has one golf course built by the Noida authority in Sector 38A. And the Noida authority is on way to develop another golf course in Sector 151A along the 25km Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The Greater Noida authority, however, did not develop any golf course in its jurisdiction. However, a realty firm developed a golf course in Greater Noida just next to Pari Chowk traffic intersection.