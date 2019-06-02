Gr Noida penalised as UP pollution watchdog cracks whip on polluters

With dust emerging as the foremost pollutant in the region in the last few days, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has cracked a whip on polluters imposing heavy penalties, officials said. These violators which have issued fines in the last three days include private builders and the Greater Noida authority.

The UPPCB officials said atotal penalty of Rs9,75,000 has been imposed on 11 violators. The Greater Noida authority has been penalised for not taking adequate measures to mitigate dust pollution while constructing a service road near Techzone-3 in Greater Noida, officials said.

A penalty of Rs50,000 on Greater Noida Authority was imposed on Saturday following a complaint received via microblogging site.

“A fine of Rs9,75,000 has been imposed on the polluters. We have issued warnings and if builders don’t mend their ways, strict action will be taken against them apart from imposing of fines. This might include prosecution and imprisonment as well,” Utsav Sharma, assistant environment engineer, UPPCB (Greater Noida), said.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority has also slapped a total penalty of Rs1 lakh on 17 violators for spreading dust on Saturday, officials informed.

Earlier, UPPCB had imposed penalties amounting to a total of Rs 27, 45,000(till May 23) on 14 violators in Noida of which five ar e Noida authority contractors .

According to data from Central Pollution Control Board , PM10 has emerged as the leading polluting factor in the region. It is due to irresponsible construction activities that coarser dust particles dissolve in the air leading to increase in PM10 levels .

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 13:51 IST