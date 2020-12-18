Greater Noida: Membership drive for sports complex begins

noida

The Greater Noida Authority on Friday said that it will open membership drive for its sports complex in Sector Gamma II from January 1.

The stadium boasts of an Olympic size swimming pool, badminton courts, a football ground, squash courts, billiards tables and a skating rink, among other facilities.Spread over 39 acres, it also has a cricket ground with a sitting capacity of 10,000 people.

“It will be an online process available on the authority’s website till March 31, 2021,” said Shiv Pratap Shukla officer on special duty of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority has decided to start membership drive after residents had in October this year threatened to begin a series of protests if the officials will continue delaying the process of making new members of this complex. The authority had in October assured protesters that it will soon start a membership drive. Subsequently they had changed their plans of protest.

With Greater Noida set to be a hub for to multinational companies, it is extending the offer to foreigners too.

An Uttar Pradesh government employee can get a lifetime membership for ₹50,000, while the staff of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities can get it for ₹10,000. Private individuals will have to shell out ₹1 lakh for the same, but citizen over 60 years can get it for ₹8,000. Indian company can also apply for the membership for five nominated employees for ₹5 lakh and a company registered in another country will have to pay $12,000.

Shorter duration membership schemes are also available. An Indian can get membership for 3 months for ₹10,000, ₹15,000 for six months, while a foreigner will have to pay ₹15,000 for 3 months.

It has a 12-lane bowling area as per the international standards with the other supplementary facilities such as a changing room for players, toilets, and a tennis stadium with 2,200 spectator capacity. There are four tennis courts, two volley ball courts and two basketball courts among the dedicated facilities for other sports.

The athletic arena has facilities for events like 400 m athletic tracks, javelin, shot put, triple jump, long jump, high jump and hammer throw. There is also a practice track of 200 m where athletes can hone their skills. The stadium has a jogging track of 2km with exercise stations at specific distances. Besides, there is ample greenery in the area, as large trees as well as shrubs have been planted at strategic points.