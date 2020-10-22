Greater Noida: One more suspect nabbed in Sector Pi 3 bank robbery case

noida

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:55 IST

Police on Thursday morning arrested one more suspect in the bank robbery case in Greater Noida. The suspect was identified as Anuj Kumar Dubey, 26, a resident of Sadarpur in Noida’s Sector 45. At least ₹41,430 and ₹20,000 in fake currency notes were recovered from his possession.

The case pertains to October 6, when four men had entered the Sector Pi 3 branch of the Indian Bank branch, held the security guard at gunpoint, and looted ₹2.15 lakh from the drawer of a cashier and ₹1.75 lakh from a businessman who had visited the bank to deposit the money.

HT had reported Thursday that an encounter had taken place in which one of the suspects, Amit Kumar, had been arrested while his accomplice had managed to escape. According to the police, it was Anuj who had managed to flee Wednesday night, but was caught early Thursday.

Throwing light on the sequence of events, Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the police had received information about two suspects on the move on a motorcycle near Sector Sigma 3 at 8pm. “On Wednesday evening, a team from Sector Beta II police station had been deployed. The team had signalled the two suspects, who were on a motorcycle, to stop for checking but they opened fire and tried to flee,” he said. The police returned fire in which Amit had received a bullet injury in his left leg and had fallen off the motorcycle, officers added.

The team arrested him while Anuj managed to escape.

The police continued the combing exercise in nearby areas, the ADCP said. On Thursday morning, they received information that Anuj would be on the move on a motorcycle near the TS roundabout in Greater Noida. “A police team was deployed at the spot. When signalled to stop for checking, the suspect tried to speed up after opening fire at the police team. The police also returned fire in which he was injured in his left leg,” he said.

Police have recovered a countrymade gun and a stolen motorcycle from his possession. He was wanted in eight criminal cases including robbery, Arms Act, attempt to murder, etc, the police said.

Pandey said that Anuj had allegedly deposited about ₹40,000 of the stolen money in a bank in Noida. Police have found that the mastermind of the bank robbery is allegedly Devraj Chaudhury alias Cheeta, a resident of Khedi Bhanota village in Greater Noida. A reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest has been announced.