Greater Noida to impose fine of Rs 10,000 on shopkeepers for encroachment

The Greater Noida authority said it has revised the penalty to be levied on squatters and those putting posters on public places without permission.

The authority has revised penalty as it wants to remove all kinds of encroachments on public places following the orders from the Uttar Pradesh government in this regard.

The UP government wants to ensure that all roads and public places are free of encroachments. The authority, in 2011, had for the first time fixed fines to be impose on squatters and sticking posters on walls. But owing to poor enforcement, the city’s walls, traffic signages and other public spaces have been defaced with posters. Squatters also operate in shopping markets, roads, footpaths and public spaces, leading to congestion.

“Now that the state government’s priority is to remove all kinds of encroachments, we have revised the rates. We have not increased the fine on vendors much. But we have fixed a fine of Rs 10,000 against shopkeepers who allows vendors to operate in front of their shops,” KM Chaudhary, senior manager, Greater Noida authority, said.

According to revised rates, penalty on a vendor is Rs 1,000, the fine on those sticking illegal posters will be Rs 2,500 and that on a shopkeeper allowing a vendor near his shop will be Rs 10,000.

“If a vendor is found operating illegally, he will be fined Rs 1,000 the first time. For a second time violation, the fine would be Rs 1,500 and for a third offence, we will seize items and file an FIR against the offender,” Chaudhary said.

The authority revised the penalty because it had wanted to fix a fine on shopkeepers who allow vendors to operate in front of their shops and earn a rent. This activity is a menace for pedestrians, who hardly have space to walk in markets such as Jagat Farm shopping complex in Greater Noida.

“We kept the fine on vendors unchanged because if it is high, he will find it difficult to pay on the spot and try to bribe the junior staff,” Chaudhary said.

The enforcement cell has 20 members in its ranks.

“All staff members conduct inspection from morning to evening. They move with dumpers and earthmovers to take action against violators,” Chaudhary said.

In the last one year, the authority has collected a fine of around Rs 5 lakh from around 100 violators. The Noida authority had in 2012 started a drive against illegal posters. But the drive failed to remove all illegal posters put up across the city.