Home / Noida / Helpline, Google form launched to track testing details, containment zone plans

Helpline, Google form launched to track testing details, containment zone plans

noida Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:10 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

Gautam Budh Nagar district has launched a helpline to aid those who conduct Covid-19 tests from private labs. It also released an online link through which residents can send in queries about containment zone plans in certain sectors.

Residents have been complaining that the administration is not sharing details of Covid-19 cases in their neighbourhood and the implementation of containment zone provisions was delayed.

According to the new plan, if a patient has done her test from a private lab, then she can call on the helpline number 18004192211 to communicate to health officials the details of her test if it is positive for Covid-19. The health officials will then confirm the results with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and then include the case in the Covd count of the district for further action.

“If any person gets tested from a private lab, then (s)he must inform us about the results and we will then confirm the report from ICMR before factoring it into our count. With the helpline, this task will become smoother. Our medical team will do the needful,” Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Apart from this helpline, the administration has also started an online grievance system using Google forms. One can log on to https://bit.ly/3h3kLHE to access the form.

Residents can submit their queries related to Covid-19 issues, containment zone queries, sanitisation queries,and even non-Covid health queries on the Google form. A person can submit their mobile phone number, address and the query on the form and get the issues addressed.

“We will address all grievances of citizens via this portal. All queries -- be it related to Covid-19 or not -- will get addressed without any hassle. Residents can also get instant information about probable containment zone plan in their area and take needful precautions,” the DM said.

Residents had earlier alleged that authorities were a little late in implementing a containment zone plan even after cases are detected in a particular area.

“We have demanded that an area must be sealed and made into containment zone with proper coordination with RWAs or social groups. If this portal will work out well, then it will be useful to all residents,” NP Sing, president of district development RWAs (DDRWA), a residents’ umbrella body, said.

