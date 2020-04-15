Hot spots down to 27 from 29 in GB Nagar

noida

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:48 IST

The total number of Covid-19 hot spots in Gautam Budh Nagar came down to 27 from 29 on Wednesday after two complete and two partial areas were removed from the list by the district administration. While two localities, Sector 41 and Lotus Espacia in Sector 100, have been completely rid of hot spot tag, parts of sectors 30 and 78 have also been removed.

A 26-year-old man, who had returned from Indonesia, was found positive for coronavirus in Sector 41 and a 22-year-old medical student from France, who is a native of Jharkhand, was found positive in Sector 100 of Noida. Both the patients have been discharged from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, officials said.

According to the officials, the removed sectors have completed 28 days as per the protocol and no new case has been reported there since then. “These areas have been removed from the list of hot spots because no new case has been reported in the past 28 days from the date of sampling,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The DM also said that the clampdown in areas where there are no residents’ welfare associations will become stricter with only required essential services being allowed. These areas include JJ Colony in sectors 5 and 8, and villages Patwari, Ghodi Bichola, Chaura Sadatpur, Kulsera, Vishnoli and Wazidpur.

The officials are surveying these areas to avoid community spread of the deadly disease. Around 586 people from various areas of the district are under quarantine at the government centres, the officials said.

“In these areas, it is difficult to maintain social distancing due to high density of population. The clampdown is going to become much stricter as part of the cluster containment procedure. Only essential services will be allowed in these areas. Strict action will be taken against people do not follow the lockdown norms as per the orders of the government,” said the DM.

There are 413 cluster containment teams in the district who have visited 310,540 houses, while 991,839 persons have been screened so far.

By Wednesday night, the health department have put 1,369 people under surveillance. A total of 1,595 samples have been collected, including 157 taken and on Wednesday. The district has recorded a total of 80 Covid-19 cases, while 25 patients have been discharged.