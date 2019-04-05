Illegal factory of arms unearthed in Noida, one held

Just a weak ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, police on Thursday seized an illegal arms factory in Greater Noida and recovered live ammunition, weapons and equipment from the site. The police have also arrested a person from the factory site during the raid.

The arrested man, Ranjit, a native of Kasna village in Greater Noida, was held under Arms Act.

The police said that the illegal arms factory was being run by two persons in a deserted building in the Greater Noida’s site 5 area near Kasna village.

The police recovered 14 countrymade pistols, live ammunition, iron pipes, barrels, wooden body cover for handguns, iron body cover for pistols, drill machine, hammer, chisel, saw, spring iron, welding machines, injectors, chimney machine pipe, nuts, bolts and other equipment.

The police said weapons were being made by a man identified as ‘Chhotu’, who is on the run.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 05:08 IST