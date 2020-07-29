Illegal liquor worth ₹2 crore seized, one arrested

noida

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:37 IST

Illegal liquor worth ₹2 crore was confiscated by the excise department from a godown in Noida, officials said on Wednesday.

The imported beer was stored illegally without paying taxes or duty at a godown in Kasna. The owner who had the licence to store and sell the foreign liquor, was arrested and an FIR was registered against him.

“We had confiscated a total of 1,375 cartons and 33,000 cans of different premium brands of foreign beer worth about ₹2 crore. It was stored illegally at a room near the godown, which was found during a raid on Monday night. The accused had L2 licence under which he can store and sell foreign liquor to anyone in bulk. The liquor was illegal because it was stored without duty and permit papers. We are taking strict action against him and his licence will be suspended,” said district excise officer, RB Singh.

According to the officials, the illegal liquor was discovered during an ongoing drive ordered by the district administration.

On paper, the accused had shown that he had procured only 240 bottles of foreign liquor in the current year, of which 36 bottles were yet to be sold. However, on inspection, it was discovered that hundreds of cartons of over six major foreign brands of beer were hidden on the roof of the godown and in a room behind it.

Singh said the confiscated liquor will not be resold through auction but will be destroyed as per state excise rules.

“On each bottle or can of beer, the state earns duty of at least ₹150. The accused has been arrested and an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the excise act. His licence and security amount of ₹6 lakh will also be forfeited. The foreign liquor is procured through designated custom bonds. We are finding how and from where the accused procured the liquor,” Singh added.