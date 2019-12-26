e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Noida / In Noida, liquor licence must to serve alcohol on Dec 31- Jan 1

In Noida, liquor licence must to serve alcohol on Dec 31- Jan 1

noida Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, on Thursday, issued an advisory through the district entertainment tax officer that prior permission is mandatory to serve liquor at any public function on the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day. While the district police have made a special team to keep vigil and check suspicious activities from bootleggers, the district excise department has made it compulsory to seek occasional licence.

GB Nagar senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said, “The team has identified grey areas and all of them have been cordoned by the police. We are not going to spare anyone who will try to create any nuisance in an inebriated state,” he said.

District entertainment tax officer JP Chand said an advisory has been issued to all hotels, clubs, restaurants and other community halls stating that before organizing any programme on the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day, they will have to take permission from the entertainment tax department.

“The host will also have to produce no-objection certificates from the electricity, fire and police departments. We will keep a vigil on all the programmes and if anyone is found holding a party illegally, the district administration will take stern action against them. As per the law, the violation of this norm may lead to a fine of ₹20,000 or six months’ imprisonment,” he said.

Giving details of another advisory, district excise officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said it has been mandatory for all organizations and individuals to seek occasional liquor licence before distributing liquor at any public or private function, especially on the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day. “The licence can be taken after filling a form online and paying the stipulated fee. Violation of this could lead to monetary fine or imprisonment. In the Dec 26 advisory, it has also been made clear that sale, purchase and consumption of liquor from other states will also be considered a criminal offence and stern action will be taken against violators,” he said.

According to excise rules, a person is allowed to bring in just one bottle of alcohol, with a broken seal, from other state.

top news
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

Noida News