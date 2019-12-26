In Noida, liquor licence must to serve alcohol on Dec 31- Jan 1

noida

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:34 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, on Thursday, issued an advisory through the district entertainment tax officer that prior permission is mandatory to serve liquor at any public function on the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day. While the district police have made a special team to keep vigil and check suspicious activities from bootleggers, the district excise department has made it compulsory to seek occasional licence.

GB Nagar senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said, “The team has identified grey areas and all of them have been cordoned by the police. We are not going to spare anyone who will try to create any nuisance in an inebriated state,” he said.

District entertainment tax officer JP Chand said an advisory has been issued to all hotels, clubs, restaurants and other community halls stating that before organizing any programme on the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day, they will have to take permission from the entertainment tax department.

“The host will also have to produce no-objection certificates from the electricity, fire and police departments. We will keep a vigil on all the programmes and if anyone is found holding a party illegally, the district administration will take stern action against them. As per the law, the violation of this norm may lead to a fine of ₹20,000 or six months’ imprisonment,” he said.

Giving details of another advisory, district excise officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said it has been mandatory for all organizations and individuals to seek occasional liquor licence before distributing liquor at any public or private function, especially on the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day. “The licence can be taken after filling a form online and paying the stipulated fee. Violation of this could lead to monetary fine or imprisonment. In the Dec 26 advisory, it has also been made clear that sale, purchase and consumption of liquor from other states will also be considered a criminal offence and stern action will be taken against violators,” he said.

According to excise rules, a person is allowed to bring in just one bottle of alcohol, with a broken seal, from other state.