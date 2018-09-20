Jewar airport: CM Yogi Adityanath assures farmers of better compensation

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday assured farmers that the state will take care of their interests as they have cooperated in the land acquisition process for the international airport project proposed in Jewar, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

A delegation of 26 farmers led by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh met the chief minister and discussed the airport project for 40 minutes.

The UP government is likely to issue a notification soon to begin the land acquisition. As per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the administration needs to have the consent of 70% farmers before it can start the land acquisition.

“The CM expressed happiness as more than 70% farmers have happily agreed to give their land for the airport project. He assured us that the government will take care of the interests of farmers who are giving up their agricultural land for the ambitious project. In the last 15 years, the airport project could not become a reality. But now, the UP government wants to develop it with the intention of generating employment in the region and fuelling economic activity,” Singh said.

The UP government assured the delegation that the interests of landless farmers will also be protected so that they do not face any economic issue once the agricultural land they depend on is acquired.

“The UP government is in the mood to increase the land compensation once the project takes off. The chief minister is of view that airport project will redefine the image of the entire region, including Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway, and bring in huge investments and jobs,” Singh said.

The UP government was thinking of shifting the airport from Jewar to another area after farmers had initially opposed the project, officials said. “But after I requested the chief minister not to do so, he agreed, provided that the farmers are happy to give up their land. Now, all hurdles are cleared and the state and the central government can take the project forward,” Singh said.

The UP government in the first phase will acquire 1,230 hectares from six villages— Rohi, Parohi, Banwaribas, Ramner, Dayanatpur and Ranhera. On the whole, the government will acquire 5,000 hectares for the airport project. The estimated budget for the project is ₹15,000- 20,000 crore and the airport is expected to be operational by 2022-23.

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority chairman Dr Prabhat Kumar and leaders from Bharatiya Kisan Union were part of the meeting. “Since the project will boost industrial development, create jobs and bring investment in the area along the expressway, we are supporting it,” Bhagwan Singh, village head, Rohi, said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 02:47 IST