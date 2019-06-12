Lakhs of residents suffer power cuts in 30 Noida sectors

Lakhs of residents living across more than 30 sectors in Noida faced power outages which lasted for several hours on Tuesday. Sector 27 of Noida faced a power outage that lasted for more than eight hours after a 400 KVA transformer went haywire. Other regions also suffered outages which lasted from four to eight hours due a faulty power supply line and tripping of the A substation, officials said.

With the scorching summer at its peak and the region reeling under a heatwave, the hours-long power outage forced residents to suffer the heat without water.

Mohit Awana, a resident of Sector 105 said that on Tuesday, the area had a power outage area that lasted hours.

“We have been facing power outages that last two or three hours every day, for the past 10 days,” said Awana.

Miffed after tolerating a more than eight-hour-long power outage, the residents of Sector 27 complained that the power department took their own sweet time in replacing the transformers, while people suffered without water or power.

“The transformer became faulty in the morning and the power department only changed it in the night,” said Sector 27 RWA president Rajeev Garg.

About 20,000 residents of Arun Vihar also suffered a massive power outage that lasted for more than 10 hours.

“There is no power and hence no water for the last several hours. The power went around 10.30am. We received power intermittently for 10 or 20 minutes, but cumulatively, we have had no power for more than 10 hours,” said Colonel (Retd) Shashi Vaid, chairman, Arun Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association (AVRWA). He added that the power department did not take down their complaints and the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) phone lines were hung up.

“All the residents are fed up of this sorry state of affairs. It’s atrocious,” he added.

The affected areas included sectors 11, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23,27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 36, 37, 39, 40,41, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52,53, 55 and 56.

“During peak summers, the tripping in feeders and lines becomes random. This leads to power outages. We are working to fix the issue,” said Vivek Kumar Agarwal, executive engineer, PVVNL.

The outages in Noida come amid the power department’s much-hyped plan to turn 18 cities of Uttar Pradesh into ‘no tripping zones’. The state capital Lucknow also appears to have fallen victim to regular, unscheduled power cuts every day, besides countless instances of tripping.

Although the demand-supply gap is not an issue this time, with adequate electricity being available to meet the requirement, distribution and transmission bottlenecks, coupled with staff laxity are said to be largely responsible for the avoidable power cuts, as well as tripping.

After energy minister Shrikant Sharma made the ambitious announcement of ‘no tripping zones’, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) authorities in June last year, fixed a deadline for declaring the state’s 17 municipal corporations, besides Noida, ‘no tripping zones’ in phases.

The UPPCL has, however, not been able to declare any of the identified cities as ‘tripping free’ zones several months past the deadline.

UPPCL managing director and secretary (energy) Aparna U said,“what we meant was to strengthen the distribution system in the identified 18 cities to supply 24x7 power with minimum incidents of tripping and we have injected a lot of funds in these cities… the scope for improvement is still there.”

