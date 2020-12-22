e-paper
Home / Noida / Leaders want more farmers to be able to reach UP Gate, say agitation will be prolonged

Leaders want more farmers to be able to reach UP Gate, say agitation will be prolonged

noida Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:44 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal
Peeyush Khandelwal
         

Ghaziabad: Farmer leaders on Tuesday said that they want more volunteers to come to the UP Gate protest site, alleging that the authorities have been trying to prevent their farmers in tractor-trolleys making it to the site, a claim that the authorities have denied.

The issue has been brewing for the past several days as farmers’ leaders at UP Gate resorted to blocking the Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageways on both sides, on National Highway 9 on two consecutive days – Monday and Tuesday.

The farmers, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), came to UP Gate on November 28. In the following days, hundreds more joined them from Uttarakhand and Punjab. According to official estimates, initially the gathering was about 300-400, which has now swelled to about 1,200-1,500 or more, as more people come in during the day time.

“Our vehicles are being stopped in areas like Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and others, and we raised the issue with officials several times. We want that more people should come here while the authorities have plans to not allow more people to gather here. It will be a long, peaceful protest and will go up to January 26. We have told our people back home to harvest the crop and sow the next one. We have come prepared for about three months,” said Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader and national spokesperson of the BKU.

At UP Gate, the protest area was initially confined to below the flyover, but it has now spilled on to the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway – from Hindon canal to the upper portion of the UP Gate flyover, which is a distance of about one kilometre.

There are several kitchens, besides hundreds of tractor-trolleys and tents at the site, while farmers have started erecting newly-acquired tents over the UP Gate flyover. According to sources, about 50 more have come up since Monday.

“These tents are designed to accommodate people in temperatures below five degrees Celsius. We have about 1,000 blankets in stock, as well as tents designed to provide a comfortable stay in temperatures up to 10 degrees Celsius. All these have come as part of donations,” said a volunteer at the site.

Police officers, meanwhile, said that they are in touch with other officers in the state to ensure that movement of farmers’ vehicles is not hampered. However, they said that they have to be on lookout for anti-social elements, which necessitates inspections.

“There is a huge gathering at UP Gate and there are several leaders who are leading the protests. On our part, we have to ensure that no anti-social element gets in and creates unwanted situations. So, the gathering has to be in a manageable proportion. Otherwise, their leaders will blame us. We are ensuring checks but their numbers are on the rise,” said Praveen Kumar, inspector general (Meerut range).

Protesters at UP Gate are demanding rollback of three farm laws and a new law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

“All the pillars to support farmers have to be built anew. There is no question of accepting any amendment. We would like to know from the people who are supporting the laws how they are not being affected (by what is happening). We have also issued appeals that people should not use products of certain corporate houses who side with the government, and should even terminate contracts with them,” Rakesh Tikait, said adding that no “goonda” (unruly) element will be allowed at the UP Gate site.

“Instead, people should use “desi” products. We know that this agitation is difficult but we will continue peacefully and for long,” he added.

Tikait, a couple of days ago, had at UP Gate issued appeals to volunteers to come to site in rotation, so that work in fields does not get hampered.

