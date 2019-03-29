Liquor salesman in Greater Noida shot dead for charging Rs10 extra, accused absconding

A salesman at a liquor shop in Aechhar village in Greater Noida was shot dead by three men on Wednesday night following an altercation over charging Rs 10 extra on the maximum retail price(mrp) of beer. The 25-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The three suspects had fled the spot and are still absconding, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Kuldeep Nagar, was a resident of Aechhar village in the Kasna area and was originally from Bulandshahr.

On Wednesday night, around 9.10 pm, three men had come to the shop to buy liquor. They reportedly got into an argument with Nagar as the price of beer they wanted to purchase had been raised by Rs 10 (per bottle) over the MRP.

“Two of my other nephews, Vinod and Vivek, were also present at the shop with Kuldeep and another person Aakash. Following their argument, one of the accused, Surendra, fired at them. At least four rounds were fired, two of which hit Kuldeep. The others escaped unhurt,” said Nagar’s uncle Rohtash Singh.

He further said the suspects fled the scene after the shooting. “They were drunk at the time. Locals rushed Kuldeep to the nearby Ivory Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Singh said.

He said on the night of March 19, the suspects had got into an argument with his nephew at the shop. “They had come to purchase beer but the shop was closed by then. When my nephew told him that no liquor was available for sale, they started arguing and we suspect that Wednesday’s incident was in response to that,” Singh said.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case was registered at the Kasna police station against Surendra (a resident of sector 36, Kasna); his accomplice Raju Gurjar (a resident of Ghaziabad) and one unidentified person under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) .

“The accused are absconding at the moment. They are tenants in the area and we are working on tracing them. No CCTV cameras are present in the area to give us any clues. However, when the locals were questioned, they suggested that the accused had fled in a Swift car. We are working on these leads and will hopefully nab them soon,” Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (rural), said.

