Major entry gates of Noida to get an image makeover soon

noida

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:46 IST

The Noida authority has decided to beautify the city’s five major entry points at Mayur Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, Parthala Chowk, Model Town, and Sector 150 on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Besides the art work, at least two entry gates will be adorned with giant sculptures of Sarus crane, state bird of Uttar Pradesh, authority officials said.

The authority is, however, yet to finalise the budget and the design, which needs to be applied at the entries.

“We have thought of building huge replicas of Sarus crane at the entry gates stretching across from one end of the road till the other end. A Sarus crane replica will be installed at the new bridge built across the Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj barrage and the traffic will pass under it. However, the design is yet to be finalised,” said KK Aggarwal, general manager, Noida authority.

Another sculpture of Sarus crane will be installed at the entry gate near Parthala Chowk, the officials said.

The authority will soon release the design of all the entries. The gates will be designed as per the land available at a particular entry point, and horticulture work will be done to give the entries an aesthetic look. Besides, multicoloured lights will be installed at each point to make it look more beautiful at night, the officials said.

An entry point to Noida from Delhi. ( Virendra Singh Gosain / HT Photo )

Ritu Maheshwari, authority’s chief executive officer, has directed the staff to finalise design and start work on the project. The authority wants to widen and beautify the entries as it will not only look beautiful to visitors but also help boost the city’s image, said the officials.

“Noida is a well-planned industrial town of Uttar Pradesh and it reflects the image of the state. If the entries are wide, smooth and beautiful, then it will make a good impression on the minds of visitors. The beautification will also help improve the image of this city in terms of waste management,” Maheshwari said.

The authority has put tricolour strip lights at the entry point near Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, and also improved horticulture work at this place. But the officials are thinking of ways to make it better.

“The widening of the entry gates near Mayur Vihar and Kalindi Kunj will also ease the traffic congestion that the motorists face at these stretches,” said another official, not authorised to speak to media.

The authority will initially beautify the five entry gates and later it may take other border points of the city.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 12:45 IST