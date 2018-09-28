Man crashes Jaguar after allegedly leaning out to spit out paan masala, succumbs to injuries

A 27-year-old man who was critically injured when his speeding Jaguar car crashed into the divider on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida died at Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo hospital on Friday evening.

An eyewitness told Hindustan Times that the man leaned out of the window to spit paan masala and his luxury sedan hit the central verge of the expressway on Thursday evening.

Prashant Kasana, a resident of Kasana Towers in Sector Alpha 1 in Greater Noida, was admitted to Kailash Hospital in a critical condition around 6.15 pm on Thursday after the accident while he was coming from Jewar towards his residence. Around 9 pm, Kasana’s parents shifted him to Apollo Hospitals in Delhi.

“The victim was admitted to our hospital on Thursday night in a critical state. He was under constant observation and despite our best efforts, he breathed his last on Friday evening,” an Apollo Hospitals spokesperson said.

According to a staff of the Yamuna Expressway’s concessionaire, he saw Kasana leaning out of the car window, moments before the accident.

“It was around 6pm when I saw the Jaguar, being driven at a high speed, and the driver leaning his head out to spit out paan. He lost control of the vehicle and it hit the central verge of the expressway before coming to a halt. My colleague and I pulled him out of the car and took him to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida,” Mahaveer, who goes by a single name, said.

However, police said they have no such information about the reason behind the accident.

“We received information about the accident only after 9pm and a team was sent to remove the vehicle from the expressway. We have not questioned the family yet and no case has been filed,” Arvind Pathak, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station, said.

Kasana received head injuries and, according to doctors at Kailash Hospital, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

“The victim was brought in around 6.15pm and he was immediately shifted to the ICU. We kept him on ventilator support as he had sustained severe head injuries and a forearm fracture. Late night, the victim’s kin transferred him to Apollo Hospitals in Sarita Vihar, Delhi,” a representative of Kailash Hospital said.

“We had taken Prashant to Apollo Hospitals and his condition was extremely critical. Doctors said his brain did not recover,” a relative of Kasana, who did not wish to be named, said.

