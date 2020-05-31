Man, friend, booked for rape and criminal intimidation

noida

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:12 IST

A 30-year-old woman tweeted that she was raped by a person on the pretext of marriage in Greater Noida West, which prompted police to take action on Sunday.

Based on the complaint, the cops registered an FIR against Yashpal Yadav and his accomplice Rahul Yadav, residents of Bisrakh. The suspects are absconding.

The woman, a resident of Noida Sector 21, said that in March 2019, she had come in contact with Yashpal through social media. “He befriended me and took me for dinner to a restaurant. He had physical relations with me on pretext of marriage, several times,” she said in the complaint.

The woman said she became pregnant and later aborted the child under pressure from the suspect.

“Later, I came to know that the suspect was married and had two children. When I asked him why he hid the matter, he told me keep quiet or that he would leak some objectionable videos captured on his mobile phone,” the woman said.

The victim said that later Yashpal’s friend Rahul also started threatening her.

R K Singh, Station House Officer, Sector 20 police station, said that the woman and Yashpal had been living-in since March 2019.

“The woman said that Yashpal had promised to marry her. Recently their relations turned sour and they separated,” he said. “Based on the complaint, we have registered a case against the two persons under section 376 (rape) and section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. A police team conducted a search at their residences and found them absconding. The suspects will be arrested soon.”