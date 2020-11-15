Man going to temple on Diwali run over by truck, dies

noida

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:51 IST

Greater Noida: A 42-year-old man riding a bicycle to a local temple on the occasion of Diwali was killed after being run over by a speeding truck on Saturday, police said. The driver of the truck was also seriously injured in the incident, they said.

The deceased, identified as Rajendra Singh, was critically injured in the incident and died at the spot, the police said, adding that he was a resident of Sirsa village in Greater Noida.

Rajendra’s elder brother Menpal Singh has filed a complaint against the truck driver at Site V police station. He said that in the evening Rajendra and his son Gaurav, 13, were going to the temple to light diyas and offer prayer. “Rajendra and Gaurav were riding two bicycles. When they reached Vinod Bhati roundabout, a speeding truck hit Rajendra and run over him,” he said.

The complainant said that the victim’s both legs were severed from the body in the accident, while Gaurav narrowly escaped. Gaurav then informed his family members about the incident, the complaint said.

Vivek Trivedi, station house officer (SHO), Site V police station, said that a police team visited the spot after getting information and found that the truck driver, Vikas, had lost balance of the vehicle which led to the accident.

“The truck hit Rajendra and then hit the road divider. Rajendra died at the spot In the accident, while the truck driver was also critically injured. We have admitted him in a private hospital’s ICU. The driver is not in a condition to record his statement,” the SHO said.

Trivedi said that it appears the driver lost balance of the vehicle after its brakes failed.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the driver under Section 279 (rash driving) and Section 304-A (death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code, the police said.