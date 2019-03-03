Noida businessman dies after his BMW car crashes into tree

A 34-year-old businessman died after he lost control over his BMW car, hit a footpath, collided with a junked car and then rammed a tree in Sector 93 in the wee hours of Saturday, while he was on his way back home. He was said to be speeding.

The body was sent for an autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Gupta, who lived in a flat in ATS village in Sector 93. The accident took place barely one kilometre away from his home, the police said.

“It was his birthday on March 1. His entire family, along with a few of his friends, had celebrated his birthday at home the night before. We had been up talking till early morning. Around 3am, he left the house to buy some cigarettes from Sector 105 where some shops are open till late, but he never came back,” Gaurav Kumar, a family friend of Gupta, said. He said when Gupta did not return home, the family tried reaching him but his phone was switched off. “We got to know about the accident around 5.30am by a coincidence. A local had uploaded photos of his damaged car on social media, after which the owner of a service centre (where the car had been serviced recently) recognised the vehicle. The owner is a family friend as well and immediately informed us. By the time we reached the spot, the police had already taken him to Yatharth hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Kumar added.

According to the family, Gupta had been living in Sector 93 since the past two years with his father (a retired government official), mother, brother, sister-in-law, wife and a three-year-old daughter. He was working as a property dealer. The family hails from Bulandshahr.

Police officers said they were informed about the accident by locals. The accident took place near the old car market of Sector 93, behind the Gejha police post

“The accident took place around 4.45am. It seems Gupta was travelling in a high speed and could not control the vehicle. The car crashed into the footpath, skidded for some distance, collided with a junked car lying on the side of the road before it rammed into a tree. Gupta was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident,” Navneesh Sheoran, police post in-charge, Sector 110, said. He was alone in the car and there is no indication that he was under the influence of alcohol, the police added.

“However, his body has been sent for an autopsy and will be handed over to the family afterwards. No complaints have

been filed in this regard,” Sheoran said.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 00:38 IST