Man’s body with limbs tied in a bag found on Delhi-Meerut road

The body of an unidentified man was found packed in an abandoned trolley bag near the tri-junction on the Delhi-Meerut road Thursday morning.

The incident came to light around 10am when many people were waiting for buses and autos on the Delhi-Meerut Road.

Some passengers saw an unclaimed purple trolley bag with a foul odour around it. They informed the local police who arrived to check the contents in the bag.

The police said that they found the body of a man when the bag was opened up. The man is believed to be around 27 years of age.

“We found a body of a man inside the bag. His hands and legs were tied up. The body seemed to be two days old and had started to show signs of decomposition. We did not recover anything which could identify the victim,” Sanjay Pandey, station house officer, Sihani Gate police station, said.

“The body also had bruises and the victim seemed to have been murdered. We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and will wait for 72 hours before it could be sent for the last rites to be performed. It seems that the man was murdered elsewhere and dumped in a bag in Ghaziabad. We are conducting an investigation to find his identity and have also informed other police stations as well,” he added.

In a similar incident from March, a man allegedly murdered a 43-year-old school teacher in their rented flat at Raj Nagar Extension. The two were stated to be in a relationship. The suspect used a trolley bag and took it in a car before dumping it in Upper Ganga Canal in Muradnagar.

The suspect was later arrested by the police for murder and destruction of evidence.

In another incident involving the use of a bag, a 19-year-old woman in January 2018 was allegedly murdered by her parents after she was found to be in a relationship with a man from a different caste.

Her parents were arrested after they confessed murdering her and dumping her body in a bag in fields of Bhojpur.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 13:37 IST