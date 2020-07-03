Met predicts light rain today

noida

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:59 IST

Mercury levels are likely to drop by two to three degrees by Saturday evening, bringing much-needed respite from the heat, along with moderate rain in the Noida region, the weather department predicted on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh, which so far have largely been deprived of rain despite early arrival of monsoon, will see ‘light’ rain towards Saturday evening and ‘moderate’ or ‘good’ rainfall towards Sunday.

“Light rain is expected towards Saturday evening in Noida and adjoining regions, while Sunday and Monday can experience moderate or good rain. Rainfall is likely to continue for a few more days after that. This will bring respite by bringing the mercury down. We expect a drop in mercury by at least two degrees by Saturday, while on Sunday the maximum temperatures will drop further by at least five degrees,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

On Friday, the maximum temperature for Noida stood at 41.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average, against 39.7 degrees a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average against 29 degrees a day earlier. Saturday is likely to see maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, while the first week of monsoon has turned out to be a ‘weak-phase’ for the region, rainfall would oscillate between light and moderate till July 15 and pick up intensity only after that.

“The monsoon, for this region, had been going through a weak phase. It depends on a lot of weather conditions, including the trough line or pressure line which is currently over southern Rajasthan and slowly moving towards north. So, by Saturday evening we expect it to arrive in this region, and most of the parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR. For a few days, the region will see rain, however proper rainfall of moderate to heavy category will only come to the region after July 15 and last till August 30,” said Srivastava.

Rainfall recorded below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, and above 64.5mm is heavy.

The IMD had announced the early arrival of monsoon, with officials stating that its first time in the past four years that due to the favourable weather conditions winds, etc, the monsoon arrived earlier than usual.