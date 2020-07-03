e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Met predicts light rain today

Met predicts light rain today

noida Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mercury levels are likely to drop by two to three degrees by Saturday evening, bringing much-needed respite from the heat, along with moderate rain in the Noida region, the weather department predicted on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh, which so far have largely been deprived of rain despite early arrival of monsoon, will see ‘light’ rain towards Saturday evening and ‘moderate’ or ‘good’ rainfall towards Sunday.

“Light rain is expected towards Saturday evening in Noida and adjoining regions, while Sunday and Monday can experience moderate or good rain. Rainfall is likely to continue for a few more days after that. This will bring respite by bringing the mercury down. We expect a drop in mercury by at least two degrees by Saturday, while on Sunday the maximum temperatures will drop further by at least five degrees,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

On Friday, the maximum temperature for Noida stood at 41.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average, against 39.7 degrees a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average against 29 degrees a day earlier. Saturday is likely to see maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, while the first week of monsoon has turned out to be a ‘weak-phase’ for the region, rainfall would oscillate between light and moderate till July 15 and pick up intensity only after that.

“The monsoon, for this region, had been going through a weak phase. It depends on a lot of weather conditions, including the trough line or pressure line which is currently over southern Rajasthan and slowly moving towards north. So, by Saturday evening we expect it to arrive in this region, and most of the parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR. For a few days, the region will see rain, however proper rainfall of moderate to heavy category will only come to the region after July 15 and last till August 30,” said Srivastava.

Rainfall recorded below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, and above 64.5mm is heavy.

The IMD had announced the early arrival of monsoon, with officials stating that its first time in the past four years that due to the favourable weather conditions winds, etc, the monsoon arrived earlier than usual.

top news
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In