Metro link to Greater Noida will get two more trains by March 20

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said that the Chinese agency supplying coaches to them has dispatched a shipment of two more trains, which they are expected to receive by March 20.

The NMRC is procuring trains from China at an estimated cost of ₹800 crore.

On December 13, 2017, the NMRC had received its first train of four coaches, paving the way for a test trial run that started on January 2. The new trains that will arrive also have four coaches each.

“We are to get a total 19 trains for the 30km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link, which will be ready for trial run in April. But we will get all these 19 trains by 2019. We need 11 trains to start our commercial operations on this link, which is almost ready. We are busy testing the electrical work and signals, and giving finishing touches to the Metro stations,” NMRC executive director PD Upadhyay said.

The 30km Noida-Greater Noida Metro link, expected to benefit nearly 15 lakh people, has total 21 Metro stations in sectors 52, 51, 50, 78, 81, Dadri Road, sectors 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 147, 153, 149, Knowledge Park 2, Knowledge Park 1, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Alpha 2, Delta 1 and Depot Station. Around 20 km of the line is located in Noida and remaining 10km is in Greater Noida.

It is estimated to have a ridership of 1.2 lakh a day which will rise to 4 lakh people per day by 2031. One train has a capacity to accommodate 1,034 passengers and 16 differently abled persons.

NMRC officials said work on the aqua Metro link is 100% complete and the DMRC is busy completing electrical and signalling work so that the project is ready for the trial in April this year. Officials added that they will try to make the link operational as soon as possible but the exact date of its inauguration depends on the safety clearance, which will be given by DMRC.

“We will make the project ready by April. Subsequently, we will get all necessary safety approvals before it is opened for use by the public. We cannot say about its date of opening to public as it depends on when the safety clearances will be given,” Upadhyay said, adding that the NMRC has already written to the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow for inspection of this link.

“The RDSO officials will check the design, structure and technical details of coaches as per Indian standards before giving clearances. We will begin oscillation trials only after RDSO gives us a go-ahead,” Upadhyay said.

DMRC inspector general (electrical) AK Singh has already inspected the link to make way for a final inspection by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), officials said.

“We have also written to CMRS for inspection and clearances. The CMRS clearance is curial because the track cannot be opened to public before their clearance. Therefore, opening date of this track now depends upon clearances from CMRS,” Upadhyay said.

The NMRC, which was formed on November 14, 2014, owns this ₹5,503cr-project, including land cost. In 2015, the NMRC had roped in DMRC to start work on this project in May 2015 with a completion deadline of 2017 end.