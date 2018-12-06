Molestor flee from Ghaziabad police station, six accused nabbed for managing escape

About a dozen persons, relatives and family members of a 22-year-old man accused of molesting a woman, allegedly attacked personnel at Tronica City police station in Ghaziabad late Monday night and escaped with the accused. Police later traced and nabbed six persons, including two women, in connection with the ruckus, but the molestation accused managed to flee.

According to police, Rahul Kumar, a resident of Khayala village in Delhi, had come to Ilaychipur in Loni to meet his relatives on the night of December 3. Police said he was drunk and molested a woman in Loni, near her residence.

“Hearing the woman’s cries, her neighbours arrived there and nabbed Rahul. He was taken to Signature City police post and later to Tronica City police station. While the woman’s family was getting an FIR lodged for molestation, some relatives of Rahul’s arrived at the station. They threatened and attacked the police personnel and also broke the wireless set,” an officer from Tronica City police station said.

According to police, only a head constable and a woman constable were on duty at the police station when the incident took place.

Following the ruckus, the woman constable called for reinforcements. A team on a late-night patrolling arrived there and nabbed the rioters, but Rahul managed to flee. Head constable Devpal Singh was injured in the ruckus.

He later lodged an FIR against eight persons, including Rahul Kumar and five to six unidentified persons, under the IPC sections for rioting, attempt to murder, causing hurt to public servant, among others, and also under the Damage to Public Property Act and provisions of Criminal Law Amendment Act.

A separate FIR for molestation was also lodged against Rahul who is presently on the run, police said.

“The two groups had come to the police station and got into an argument while the FIR for molestation was being lodged. The accused was at the police station and escaped when the brawl started. Six persons were arrested by police while a search is on for other accused,” Neeraj Singh, SHO of Tronica City police station, said.

“Rahul was not in police custody at the time of the brawl as the FIR was only being lodged. Based on the complaint by the woman, we have booked him for molestation. He is also an accused in the attack on police,” he said.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 09:49 IST