NGOs in field of health, environment and education get ₹5 cr each in grant

noida

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:42 IST

Three NGOs working in the fields of health, education and environment were announced as recipients of a grant of ₹5 crore each Thursday in a CSR initiative of HCL Foundation.

The winner in the environment category was Under the Mango Tree Society, an NGO that works on raising awareness about the role of indigenous bees for agriculture and biodiversity in tribal communities in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Under the education category, the grant went to Bal Raksha Bharat, working to promote a peaceful curriculum for marginalised children of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

For work in the field of health, the grant was given to Operation ASHA, an NGO detects and provide treatment to tuberculosis patients in Kullu valley of Himachal Pradesh.

The HCL grant was setup in 2015 and the first grant was awarded in 2016 in the field of education. Categories of health and environment were added in the subsequent years. The three finalists, short listed from nine, were announced in an event where former Indian cricket caption, Kapil Dev presided as the chief guest.

Dev appreciated the efforts of the foundation as well as the work being done by the NGOs. “It is important to bring equal opportunities to people coming from all strata of society. I am impressed with the kind of impact these NGOs are bringing in the rural communities. It is something we all should learn from,” said Dev.

The ₹5 crore grant is awarded for a five-year project. The other two finalists in each category will also receive ₹25 lakh for a year-long project. The foundation had received more than 5,000 registrations from NGOs across India.

“We hope to eradicate TB from the country by 2025. Our goal is to provide diagnosis and treatment to as many patients as possible. For this we created health workers in remote villages, thereby providing them with employment opportunities as well,” Dr. Shelly Batra, president, Operation ASHA.

According to office bearers, the HCL foundation has helped improve over 1.5 million lives across the country.

“This is a special year as we complete half a decade of empowering NGOs that are committed to ushering change. The grant is a culmination of year long efforts to achieve maximum impact through social development projects,” said Nidhi Pundhir, director, HCL Foundation.