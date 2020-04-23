No new case in GB Nagar, officials continue to screen people entering district from Delhi

noida

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:25 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar district reported no new Covid 19 case in district on Thursday even as the administration and the police continued to screen people who are entering the district from Delhi. People working with essential services and having valid passes were allowed to enter only after screening at the border checkpoints.

“Yes, thermal screening is happening at all border points. Police along with teams from the health department are working to ensure all precautions,” deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma, said.

On Tuesday, district magistrate Suhas LY had passed an order to seal the Delhi-GB Nagar borders as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Covid-19 in the district. The order was issued after the health department said several Covid-19 cases in the district had connections to Delhi.

On Thursday, five FIRs were registered for the violation of Section 144 of CrPC Act and 25 persons was arrested. Around 626 vehicles were checked, 157 vehicles were fined and four vehicles seized. Permits for essential services were granted to 21 vehicles even as checking continued at 200 points in the district.

On Thursday, no new Covid-19 case was reported from the district. The total number of cases remained 103 in the district, with 54 persons (over 50%) discharged after treatment.

Until now, seven patients have been discharged from the Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, 21 from the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Sector 30, 22 from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida, and four from Delhi hospitals.

According to officials, around 550 sample reports of suspected Covid-19 patients are awaited. Currently, the district has more discharged cases than active ones. “Most patients who were found positive were already in government quarantine and this has helped in breaking the chain of the spread of Covid-19,” a senior health official said.

Officials have kept hundreds of people from the slums in sectors 8 and 5 in quarantine at different centres to stop the chances of a community spread. Until now, 11 persons from the two areas have been found positive for Covid-19.

By Thursday night, the health department had notified 1,967 travellers and collected 2,617 samples. A total of 103 cases have come positive while 54 patients have been discharged. Currently, there are 49 active Covid-19 cases in the district.