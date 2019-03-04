Noida: 22 more sectors added to door-to-door waste pickup route

Door-to-door garbage collection services will start covering at least 22 more sectors in Noida by the coming week. By April end, it is expected that all sectors and villages in Noida will be covered under the door-to-door garbage collection service.

As of now, the services are available in 16 sectors, which include 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 14, 16 A, 49, 50, 51, 137, and Aghapur and Hoshiarpur villages. Garbage collection services in the newly added 22 sectors will start from Monday.

“By April end or May, we have to cover all the sectors. We will start collecting garbage from the newly added 22 sectors from Monday onwards but it can take a day or two extra to cover all of them,” Gaurav Kapoor, corporate development officer of AG Enviro Projects Private Limited, the company responsible for garbage collection, said.

“We have got 60 vehicles now to collect garbage. In addition to this, we will be getting 30 more vehicles, two mobile compactors and 50 cycle rickshaws, along with other facilities. We are in a position to increase the number of sectors where services can be provided,” he added.

Officials of the company said they have been getting 80 tons of garbage everyday from residential and industrial areas.

The authority’s most awaited initiative of door-to-door garbage collection services started on January 23.

The firm was given a contract of Rs 306 crore for the next ten years.

According to authority officials, at least 167 vehicles will be used to collect garbage from residential colonies, high rises, markets, hotels, malls and other places. A deadline of one year was given to the firm to cover all of Noida. It is expected that the residential areas in the city will be covered in two months.

Currently, the service is free but it will be chargeable from April.

Charges will be around Rs 30 to Rs 150 for residential areas and Rs 5,000 for above 100 kg of waste material.

The service charges will be collected by AG Enviro.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 02:55 IST