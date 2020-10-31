e-paper
Noida: Active Covid-19 cases surge again, infection tally reaches 17,839

The number of active cases reached 1,225, up from 1,133 on Friday and 1,086 on Thursday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period

noida Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Noida
On the brighter side, 114 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 16,546, sixth highest in the state(Hindustan Times)
         

Uttar Pradesh’s(UP) Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded 205 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the district’s infection tally to 17,839, official data showed.

The number of active cases reached 1,225, up from 1,133 on Friday and 1,086 on Thursday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 114 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 16,546, sixth highest in the state, it revealed.

The district’s death toll stood at 68 with a mortality rate of 0.38 per cent. The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 92.75 per cent from 93.18 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 23,768 from 24,431 on Friday, 24,858 on Thursday, 25,487 on Wednesday, 26,267 on Tuesday, 26,654 on Monday and 27,317 on Sunday.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,51,070 as the death toll linked to Covid-19 climbed to 7,025. So far 4,81,863 people have tested positive for the infection in UP, according to government officials.

