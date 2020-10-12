Noida: An online interactive community that is helping netizens relieve their stress during Covid times

noida

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:34 IST

NOIDA: Till July 5 this year, Noida-based Divya Shah, 32, followed the ‘mind your business’ mantra in her life.

But when stories of depression and suicides started pouring in amid Covid-19 outbreak and helplessness started increasing, someone suggested this former TV journalist to kick off a community interactive online platform.

And from there, began the unique journey of her online interaction on the zoom platform, and by Tuesday – the 100th day of its inception – it had over 300 visitors. Divya has christened this platform as Radio Diva.

Divya said after kicking off the interactive programme, there was literally no looking back. “Gradually for me, and many others, it became a habit of sorts. These 100 days of being our own true self and falling in love over and over again, is really a unique experience,” she says.

Radio Diva, Divya says, is an online platform where she connects everyday – mostly on audio – through a link shared on WhatsApp to its members. “On this platform, we talk about everything under the sun except the C, i.e. Corona – which is ‘THE’ virus for all of us,” she said.

According to her, topics in this community radio range from anger, to the right usage of words, body shaming to virtual trips to mountains and beaches. “Everyone gets an opportunity to express their opinions and vent out their emotions, and many times just agree to disagree. The highlights of this programme is that we have dedicated days for real heroes, counsellors, singing, mushaira and story telling,” says this former TV journalist.

Delhi-based psychologist Gareemaa Sehgal, who is also an active member of this community interaction, said what you wish to ignite in others must first burn inside of you. “This programme is one such platform that has pulled out people from the uncertain dark Covid-19 nights and installed hope and possibilities, love and compassion, friendships in everyone who has come across it,” she said.

Echoing similar views, Guwahati-based mental counsellor Dr Varghese Mandapathil, said it was during the lockdown that Divya started this community platform, changing setbacks into a comeback. “The love spread through this programme has struck deep roots into the hearts of people who are part of this community interaction. It helped people to realise the power of their dream and come out of their comfort zones to live a happier life,” he said.

Visitors to this platform, which caters to cross-sections of society, say that during the pandemic, especially during the complete lockdown, it helped them to remove negative thoughts in their minds. “A few friends and acquaintances joined and friends of friends pitched in and the community kept growing. People talk of isolation and loneliness as the side effects of lockdown. I can vouch with confidence that all the ones who attended the show on a regular basis surely feel fortunate to be part of this happy community that each one has together created and contributed to,” Divya says.

About the future of Radio Diva, she said that like RWAs, every society must have a radio platform like this also. “Why can’t two strangers be friends without judgements? I want every society to make a platform to meet and greet and learn from each other’s wisdom even if it’s just for half an hour. Let the happy community grow, let good things also go viral,” she said.