Noida authority approves plot merger scheme; over to state for final nod

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:00 IST

NOIDA: Bringing much cheer to residents, the Noida authority has approved a scheme which allows the merger of two residential plots. Earlier, two adjoining residential plots couldn’t be merged in the absence of a policy. The proposal will now be sent to the state government for a final nod.

Earlier, the authority, on February 2, 2007 in its 142nd board meeting, had approved a proposal for the same but the same could not get approvals from the state government. Later on December 21, 2016, the authority had again approved a proposal in this regard without getting a success at the state level.

On Friday, the authority again approved this proposal with the hope that it will get requisite approvals from the Uttar Pradesh government.

If approved, plot owners will now have to deposit ₹10,000 as processing fee to merge two plots.

“Earlier there was no policy to merge two plots, which are adjoining in any sector across the city. The board approved this proposal in the interest of the general public, particularly those whose plots are adjoining and they want to merge the same,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

If it is approved, then those who have two adjoining plots in any residential sector can merge them, said officials. The authority does not have data on the exact number of pending cases related to the merger of plots.

“There are many residents who have two adjoining plots in the city but cannot merge them in the absence of a policy on this. But now, they can merge two plots and use them, if the policy is approved,” said Prempal Singh, a resident of Sector 135.

As per rules, merger will be allowed only with certain riders, such as two plots will be merged only if both plots are owned by the same person; after merger, the ground coverage, floor area ratio and set back norms will be as per the applicable building bylaws-2010; after merger, the two plots will be considered as one plot and these will be sold in the future only as one plot; the plot owner will not be able to de-amalgamate these two plots in the future; if the plots are mortgaged then the owner will have to obtain a no-objection certificate from the bank or financial agency that has mortgaged the plots.

“The Noida authority has taken a much-needed decision in the interest of residents who own two plots and are willing to merge them. It was a long-pending demand of residents and it will be in the interest of the real estate sector as well,” said Anchal Bohra, a real estate expert.