Noida authority organises draw of plots for Transport Nagar

The Noida authority on Tuesday organised a draw of lots in Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6 for allotting plots in Transport Nagar. Plots were allotted to a total of 412 applicants on Tuesday.

The authority has a total of 501 plots available under the Transport Nagar plot scheme and the remaining plots will be allotted in the days to come, an official said.

“A total of 412 applicants applied for the 501 plots. We have allotted plot numbers to successful applicants as per their eligibility. Now, we will again invite applications to allot the remaining 89 plots. This time, we will invite applications from all interested persons and it would not matter whether he/she is a transporter or not,” NK Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority, said.

The Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Alok Tandon was present at the venue to allot the first plot. Later, additional CEO AK Shrivastava along with the other officials carried on with the remaining draw of lots.

“Now we will soon start the process to provide possession of plots to successful applicants,” Singh said.

The Noida authority allotted 412 shops at a rate of Rs 18,180 per square metre. Under the Transport Nagar scheme, the authority has shops of size ranging from 120 square metres to 140 square metres in Sector 69. The scheme is meant for all kinds of transporters, including truck owners and bus operators, officials said.

In 2009, the authority had decided to set up a Transport Nagar on 26 acres in Sector 69 to put an end to traffic jams and prevent the illegal parking of commercial vehicles on city roads. The authority was also to build petrol pumps, hotels, food court, space for shops, banks and other public conveniences at the transport hub.

In 2013, the authority’s ambitious and multi-crore Transport Nagar project had run into controversies, as transporters opposed the rate at which these shops were being allotted.

In 2017, the authority reduced the rate of plots to Rs18,180 per square metre.

“Some applicants were unable to provide adequate documents. We have asked all applicants to complete the submission of papers at the earliest,” Singh said.