Noida authority sends notice to waste management company

noida

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:02 IST

Noida authority on Friday said it will issue a notice to a private agency, AG Enviro Infra projects Pvt. Ltd, for doing a shoddy job in maintaining cleanliness across the city.

The agency is engaged in the door-to-door collection of waste and transporting it to landfills in the city.

The authority said it will also set up a control room to monitor sanitation work being executed by different agencies to keep the city’s roads, residential sectors, industrial zones and other areas clean.

The moves come after the authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari during an inspection found that the work on door-to-door garbage collection and transport waste to landfill was not being done properly.

“The authority will issue a notice to the agency and if it will not improve its performance then we will blacklist the company. We will also set up a control room to monitor work in the city,” Maheshwari said.

In November 2018, the authority had hired AG Enviro Infra for door-to-door waste collection and disposal. The agency is supposed to collect waste from all households in the city until October 2019. However, the authority is not satisfied with the agency’s work.

“We signed an agreement to collect and transport 600 tonnes of waste per day and Noida presently generates 1,100 tonnes of waste daily. But we are ready to do the job properly. We are doing our best. We will resolve all our issues by having meetings with the authority staff and by streamlining our performance,” Gaurav Kapur, corporate development officer, AG Enviro Infra projects private limited, said.

The CEO along with the authority officials conducted the inspection after residents filed complaints against private agencies for doing a shoddy job. The CEO also directed the group responsible for cleaning the city roads, MSW Pvt Ltd, to improve their performance or face action in future. Officials from the group could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts.

The CEO also directed officials to distribute dustbins in public areas including markets and other places. Apart from this, the CEO has also decided to honour the residents’ welfare associations(RWA) or apartment owners associations(AOA), who are doing a good job at managing waste. The authority is also encouraging the RWAs and AOAs to set up machines to convert the waste into compost.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 00:02 IST