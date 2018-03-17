Noida authority to convert Nithari dump yard into park for residents

The Noida authority has decided to convert an illegal dump yard in Nithari into a park, officials said on Wednesday.

Around 4,000 square metres of vacant land, located near Saraswati Shishu Mandir School in Nithari village between sectors 30 and 31, is currently serving as a yard, where residents have been illegally dumping solid waste.

Following demands from residents in this regard, the Noida authority’s chief executive officer Alok Tandon inspected the vacant land and asked the staff to address the residents’ issues pertaining to sanitation problem.

“The CEO has asked the staff to check the land use of this plot and if there is no legal or technical hurdle, to develop this vacant land into a park. If a park is developed at this site, illegal dumping of waste at this plot will naturally be prohibited,” Raghunandan Yadav, senior project engineer of the Noida authority, said.

Nithari houses a population of around 80,000, who do not have a green area, where they can go for a walk or use for recreational purposes. Conversion of the vacant land into a green zone or sports ground has been a long-standing demand of Nithari residents.

“We have given a demand letter to the Noida authority’s chief executive officer Alok Tandon about sanitation issues and how the vacant plot has turned into an eyesore. We are happy that the authority has decided to develop a park on this land. People, especially children and senior citizens, face problems because they do not have any green area. We hope that the authority will start work on park development at the earliest,” Neeraj Sharma, a resident of Nithari, said.

Nithari village is located on Master Plan-2 Road, which begins from Film City in Sector 16A and ends at the Sector 60/61 intersection. The village is located between sectors 30 and 31.