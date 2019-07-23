Noida authority to send notices to recover ₹8,000 crore from commercial defaulters

The Noida authority on Tuesday said it would issue recovery notices to developers who have repeatedly been defaulting on payment of land dues, and if they failed to pay again, it would cancel their land allotment.

The authority is owed ₹6,879 crore as land dues by the commercial department , ₹561 crore as land dues by the industrial department and ₹575 crore as land dues by the institutional department.

The authority conducted a review meeting on Tuesday to prepare an action plan as to how this defaulted amount would be recovered from the defaulters.

“We have decided to issue recovery notices to those who have repeatedly failed to pay land dues. If they fail to do so again, then we will cancel their allotment and take back possession of their property. Our objective is to recover dues and raise funds to spend on developmental works,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The authority said it would issue notices to defaulters as per law, put notices at their properties and issue advertisements in newspapers to inform them about consequences.

“We will follow the laid-down procedure of recovery. We will cancel the allotment of property if the defaulter fails repeatedly even after notices are served. After cancellation, we will allot these properties to new investors and raise funds,” said Maheshwari.

The CEO also directed the commercial, institutional and industrial departments to go digital by uploading all their property details online by August 31.

The group housing department will have to upload all details online by September 31.

The CEO directed the commercial, industrial and institutional departments to conduct a weekly and monthly review of defaulters and the revenue amount to be recovered. This was the first meeting presided over by Maheshwari after she took office as the CEO.

“If officials don’t work properly to recover the dues, then we will take strong legal action against them,” said Maheshwari.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 22:36 IST