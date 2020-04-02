Noida converts 20 community halls into shelters for migrant workers

noida

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:04 IST

The Noida authority has converted 20 community centres into shelter homes to house migrant workers and others rendered homeless and helpless by the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The authority officials said they will provide all essential services, including food and medicine, to those in these shelters. The authority has converted community centres into shelters after the Uttar Pradesh government issued directions to create more shelter homes to house homeless daily wage workers.

“We have put in beds, mattresses and other required facilities at these shelters. We will provide all essential services, including food and medicine etc, to the people in these homes,” Rajeev Tyagi, chief engineer, Noida authority, said.

These community halls are meant for holding functions, weddings and cultural events. If required, the authority will convert the remaining nearly 200 community halls into shelters in the time to come.

These community centres are located in sector 19, 20, 55, 56, 61, 62, 71, 122, 135, two community centres in Chhalera village, Hazratpur Wazidpur community centre, Parthala village community hall, Nagla Charandas Community Hall, Bhuda Community Hall, Bhangel, Shahdra, Nagli Wazidpur, Jhatta and Kondli.

The Gautam Budh Nagar police is keeping a track of all homeless migrant workers, who were passing through Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas.

The UP government had directed officials in the district that migrant workers should be kept in isolation till April 14, to ensure that anyone found positive for Covid-19 does not end up spreading the infection. As per an estimate, these 20 community hall can accommodate at least 1,500 persons.