Noida: Covid patient hospital's isolation ward molested by another patient

Noida: Covid patient hospital’s isolation ward molested by another patient

“A woman was admitted to an isolation ward at a private hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. In the same ward, a doctor, who does not practise at the same institution, was also a patient in the isolation ward. The woman has alleged that she was molested by the doctor,” ADSP Ranvijay Singh told ANI on Monday.

noida Updated: Jul 28, 2020 09:41 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Noida
“We have registered an FIR and will take necessary action in the matter. Both the accused and the victim were patients at the facility,” Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Ranvijay Singh added.
"We have registered an FIR and will take necessary action in the matter. Both the accused and the victim were patients at the facility," Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Ranvijay Singh added.
         

A woman has alleged that she was molested by a doctor, who was also admitted as a patient in the isolation ward, at a hospital in Noida, according to Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Ranvijay Singh.

“A woman was admitted to an isolation ward at a private hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. In the same ward, a doctor, who does not practise at the same institution, was also a patient in the isolation ward. The woman has alleged that she was molested by the doctor,” Singh told ANI on Monday.

“We have registered an FIR and will take necessary action in the matter. Both the accused and the victim were patients at the facility,” he added.

Singh said that the police will also check whether there was any lapse on the part of the hospital management.

