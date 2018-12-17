Noida-Delhi bridge across Yamuna ready, likely to open by January

Four years after it began the project to connect Noida to Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj and two years behind schedule, the Noida authority on Sunday said that the 99 per cent work on the six-lane bridge across the Yamuna is done. The inauguration date, however, is yet to be decided.

According to the authority, all that is left is the beautification of the bridge and the approach roads on both sides.

The bridge that will provide seamless connectivity between Delhi and Noida and is expected to be opened in January. Once opened, it will decongest the existing Kalindi Kunj Bridge that witnesses traffic jams during peak hours daily.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the work on this bridge has been completed now. We are giving finishing touches and beautifying it before it is opened for public use. The only work, which is being completed is of approach roads,” said Rajiv Tyagi general manager of the Noida authority.

The authority is constructing around 300 meters approach road that falls on Noida’s sector 94 side and a similar length approach road in Delhi at Kalindi Kun. These approach roads are being constructed on the stretches that fall under the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department.

“The Noida authority is funding the construction of these two approaches roads. We hope to finish the approach roads by the end of December. We have planned to open the bridge for public use by mid-January. However, the inauguration date and other details are yet to be fixed,” said Tyagi.

The authority had on August 12, 2014 started work on this bridge being built parallel to existing Kalindi Kunj Bridge. The authority has spent a budget of Rs 200 crore on the bridge, which was scheduled to be ready by August 11, 2016. But the work on the project failed to be completed as per schedule due to fund issues.

The 617-metre long bridge will have 1.5-metre wide pedestrians’ path, said officials.

The idea of the bridge was conceived in 2010 and this project was also part of the Noida’s master plan-2021. However the work on this project could be started only in 2014.

“In future this bridge will become part of the corridor, which will provide seamless connectivity between Noida and Delhi. The proposed corridor will be ready in next 3-4 years after a rotary in Delhi’a Jaitpur will be constructed,” said a Noida authority official.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 13:07 IST