Noida: District administration to crack down on unregistered hotels, guest houses and PGs

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has decided to crack down on hotels, guest houses and paying guest accommodations (PGs) operating in the city without registration after April 30.

In a move to regulate operations of rented premises, the district magistrate has directed the Noida city magistrate to issue notices to such establishments for getting themselves registered under the Sarai Act, 1867. He further ordered that if establishments fail to comply, they should be directed to shut down.

Currently, there are just 37 registered hotels and guest houses in the district. No PGs are registered with the administration. Officials claim that the actual number of PGs, small hotels and guest houses is much higher in the city, and that they are all operating illegally.

According to officials, several hotels and smaller guest houses have mushroomed in the city, providing accommodation for short and long durations without verification of their guests.

All hotels and guest houses in the city will be sent notices by the city magistrate to get themselves registered before April 30, following which the administration will initiate sealing drives.

The notice that is being issued, will ask all commercial establishments providing accommodation to people for any duration, to register the unit with the city administration.

“Most such establishments are not registered with us and often provide refuge to dubious characters. After registering, these hotels, guest houses or paying guest accommodations will have to maintain details of all guests in a register, and will have to submit their registers to the administration periodically. We will start sealing all unregistered establishments in the district after April 30”, said Mahendra Kumar Singh, City Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Registration of these establishments will ensure that the identity of the guests coming to the city is verified. This will also help counter security threats.

“The purpose of registering these premises is mainly to keep details of people who visit the city; these details will then be easily available with the administration. This will help us in maintaining law and order in the city. Additionally, it will also help in monitoring and maintaining sanitation,” said BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

BOX: Provisions of the Sarai Act, 1867

‘Sarai’ is defined as any building used for shelter/accommodation for travellers

All sarai buildings have to be registered with the district magistrate

All sarai buildings have to maintain a register for keeping details and ID of lodgers

The ‘keeper of the Sarai’ should also be registered and his/her character certificate must be provided

The sarai building has to be maintained and sanitised by the keeper and should not remain filthy or have overgrown vegetation.