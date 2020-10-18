Noida: E-Lok adalat to be held on November 1 for matrimonial and accident claim cases

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:18 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district legal services authority (DLSA) will hold an e-lok adalat on November 1 for settling matrimonial cases and accident claim cases.

District court bar association president Sanjeev Verma said, “During the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, domestic dispute cases have come up.”

“The bar association has appealed to advocates to motivate couples with such cases to approach the e-lok adalat. Motor Accident claim cases too can be settled,” said Verma.

Para-legal volunteers (PLV) too reported a rise in cases of domestic violence and conflicts. “Several domestic abuse cases have been reported. In some cases, it was found that some men consuming alcohol at home due to the lockdown verbally abused their spouse and family. In some cases, women were beaten up by their husbands. Though we arranged for counselling but in some cases, couples have planned for divorce. I have requested such couples to get their cases resolved at the e-lok adalat,” Mool Chand Tyagi, a PLV, said Friday.

“There are around 50 PLVs in the district. Over 200 domestic conflicts involving couples were reported at these PLVs. Majority of cases have been resolved after PLVs arranged counselling with panel advocates and some tele-counsellors of the Gautam Buddha University and other institutions. But in around 20 to 30 cases, issues could not be resolved, hence PLVs have been directed to motivate them for e-lok adalats,” said Sushil Kumar, secretary, DLSA.

“Further, PLVs have been directed to spread awareness among all residents about the e-lok adalat. We identify separated couples through village pradhans or local residents and motivate them to use this opportunity for mediation,” said Kumar.

“Advocates and family courts have been directed to motivate the divorce petitioners for mediation through e-lok adalat,” said Kumar.

Accident claims too will be taken up and settled at E-Lok Adalat. “Economically impoverished accident victims who face problems in video conferencing will be helped by PLVs,” said Kumar.

On Sunday, a mini lok adalat was held for taking up petty cases. “At least 1,396 petty cases were resolved on Sunday,” said Kumar.