e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Noida / Noida: Five arrested for pasting posters on CAA; content neither for nor against Act, say police

Noida: Five arrested for pasting posters on CAA; content neither for nor against Act, say police

noida Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Five people were arrested by the sector 20 police from the Film City area in Sector 16A on Tuesday night for allegedly putting up posters about the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which prevents naturalisation of migrants in India on the basis of religion.

Police were tipped-off that a group of people were putting up posters with controversial content related to the CAA in Sector 16A. “The posters are of a small Gurugram-based political organisation. The content was neither in favour nor against the CAA. However, it might have hurt people’s sentiments. The person whose number is mentioned in the poster was also present there, but he had left before our police team reached the spot. Five men were nabbed,” deputy commissioner of police Sankalp Sharma said.

The suspects were booked under relevant sections of the Press and Registration of Books Act at the Sector 20 police station and a probe is underway.

“The investigation will lead us to the person behind the printing of the posters and then due legal action will be taken. According to their statements, prima facie, it seems that the five men who were arrested had only been hired to put up the posters in the area,” Sharma said.

The suspects were identified as Jaiveer, Anil Kumar, Ravidas Yadav, Vikas Kumar and Ramesh Kumar who work in a Gurugram-based printing press and are in their twenties. They had come to the city in an SUV and 48 posters were also recovered from them.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and sent to jail.

top news
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Noida News