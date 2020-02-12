Noida: Five arrested for pasting posters on CAA; content neither for nor against Act, say police

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:20 IST

Five people were arrested by the sector 20 police from the Film City area in Sector 16A on Tuesday night for allegedly putting up posters about the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which prevents naturalisation of migrants in India on the basis of religion.

Police were tipped-off that a group of people were putting up posters with controversial content related to the CAA in Sector 16A. “The posters are of a small Gurugram-based political organisation. The content was neither in favour nor against the CAA. However, it might have hurt people’s sentiments. The person whose number is mentioned in the poster was also present there, but he had left before our police team reached the spot. Five men were nabbed,” deputy commissioner of police Sankalp Sharma said.

The suspects were booked under relevant sections of the Press and Registration of Books Act at the Sector 20 police station and a probe is underway.

“The investigation will lead us to the person behind the printing of the posters and then due legal action will be taken. According to their statements, prima facie, it seems that the five men who were arrested had only been hired to put up the posters in the area,” Sharma said.

The suspects were identified as Jaiveer, Anil Kumar, Ravidas Yadav, Vikas Kumar and Ramesh Kumar who work in a Gurugram-based printing press and are in their twenties. They had come to the city in an SUV and 48 posters were also recovered from them.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and sent to jail.