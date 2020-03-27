Noida fixes vendors for each sector for home deliveries of essentials amid coronavirus lockdown

noida

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:33 IST

The Noida authority on Friday said it has fixed certain vendors for each sector so as to facilitate doorstep delivery of essentials such as vegetables, milk and groceries in each pocket of the residential areas. The objective of the move is to ensure that residents staying home amid the nationwide lockdown, enforced to curb the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 outbreak, are able to receive all essential services including vegetables, groceries, milk, medicines and other items without any hassle.

“We have assigned specific vendors to each sector so that they can supply vegetables, fruits, medicines and other essential services at the doorstep daily. If a new or different vendor comes to a sector daily then it can create confusion. However, now with fixed vendors, residents will be able to get essential items with ease at their doorstep,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The authority has deployed online delivery agencies and small vegetable vendors for home delivery, and allowed local grocery shops to remain open so that residents can easily get essential goods.

“Now, on the third day, the supply of essential items has smoothened as residents can place orders with online delivery agencies, buy vegetables from local vendors which are available daily in their localities, or go to grocery shops or milk booths to buy essential items while following social distancing. The move is to ensure that the residents do not face any problem,” said another official of the Noida authority, not authorised to speak to the media.

The Uttar Pradesh government had directed officials in each city of the state to ensure that essential services be delivered at the doorstep so that residents need not come out in herds to get them and risk getting infected.

Following the state government’s instructions, the administration, the police and the Noida authority chalked out a strategy on how to help residents get home deliveries of essential items. According to officials, they helped online delivery agencies work in tandem with about 40 chain-stores to supply essentials at the doorstep, said officials.

“We faced some issues for the initial two days but now we are getting vegetables and other facilities at the doorstep,” said Vinay Mathur, a resident of Sector 39.

Residents who need help with deliveries can call at the Noida authority’s following numbers for any help: 120-2425025, 2425026, 2425027. or contact their respective residents’ welfare associations (RWA) to get phone numbers of local vendors and online delivery agencies delivering in their area.

“We are working in association with the Noida authority so that vegetables and other food items, including medicines, can be delivered to each door step,” said Yogendra Sharma, president of the federation of Noida RWAs.