Noida-Greater Noida West Metro link to be revived

The Greater Noida authority has decided to revive a stalled Metro project with an aim to connect Noida’s Sector 71 with Greater Noida West, a realty hub.

In 2017, Noida and Greater Noida authorities, which will fund the Metro link, had put the project on hold citing fund crisis. Another reason for delaying the Metro link between Noida and Greater Noida West (home to newly built housing complexes) was low ridership projections on this route, said officials. But now homebuyers have started moving into their housing complexes and ridership has begun to increase, they said.

“In view of an increase in population in housing complexes in Greater Noida West, we have decided to start work on a Metro link project that will provide connectivity between Noida’s Sector 71 and Greater Noida West’s Sector 1. We will first approve a proposal about this Metro link in our board meeting scheduled on December 3, paving the way for further progress on this project,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The Greater Noida authority has decided to rope in the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) for construction of this link. The NMRC, formed on November 14, 2014, has constructed Rs5,503-crore Noida-Greater Noida Metro link that is expected to be operational by end of 2018. However, the 30-km Metro link will connect Greater Noida with Noida via Pari Chowk after passing through residential and industrial areas located along the 25-km Noida Expressway.

“Noida-Greater Noida West Metro link will provide connectivity via Kisan Chowk. Once we approve a proposal in our board meeting, we will work on the detailed project report of this link. The details related with the project will be measured in the DPR to be made after approval of the proposal,” said Bhooshan.

The distance between Noida’s Sector 71 to Greater Noida West’s Sector 1 till Kisan Chowk will be around seven km. Greater Noida West has around 3.5 lakh housing units that include both ready-to-move-in flats and under construction ones. Of these units, around 50,000 are occupied. And residents, who are living in more than a dozen housing complexes, face commuting issues because public transport facilities are in poor state.

“We badly need Metro connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida West. As of now, we have to depend on taxi or private vehicles to board Metro at Noida City Centre Metro station to travel to Delhi-NCR areas. If the Metro becomes available in Greater Noida West, it will provide a major relief to us,” said Raman Kumar, an IT professional and a resident of Gaur City.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 12:36 IST