Home / Noida / Noida liquor shop owner, who was assaulted by three men, dies

Noida liquor shop owner, who was assaulted by three men, dies

noida Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 45-year-old liquor shop owner died on Thursday, five days after he was assaulted by three men for refusing to keep the shop open after stipulated hours. He was under treatment at a Noida hospital

Bhopal Singh owned the shop in Parthla and intervened when the suspects were arguing with his staff at around 9pm on Saturday. He was allegedly attacked with an axe and was rushed to hospital. A case was registered at the Phase 3 police station under Indian penal code section for culpable homicide. After his death, murder charges too were added.

On Monday, a man named Rakesh, one of the suspects in the case was arrested. Police are still searching for the other two suspects.

“We have information about the other two as well and will nab them soon,” said the Jitendra Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.Singh’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.

According to regulations in view of Covid-19, liquor shops have to shut down at 9 pm.

“We were simply following the rules but they wanted us to keep the shop open. Before fleeing they even took some stuff that was kept outside. We had been hoping that he (Singh) will recover soon but unfortunately he passed away. Strict action should be taken against all of them (suspects),” said Jitendra, a salesman at the shop.

