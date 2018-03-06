Noida: Man kills uncle, aunt to avenge brother’s murder by their son

A woman and her husband were shot dead by their nephew and two of his accomplices at Chithera village in Dadri around noon on Tuesday over an alleged family feud.

The deceased have been identified as Vedram and his wife Naththo. The accused have been identified as Vikram, their nephew, and his accomplices Rohit and Ankit.

According to the police, the incident was the result of an ongoing family feud. Vedram had three brothers — Hetram, Kishanpal and Raje. In 2015, Vedram’s son Anuj had murdered Sahib, Hetram’s son, and was subsequently lodged in jail.

However, to avenge his brother’s murder, Hetram’s other son Vikram allegedly murdered Vedram and his wife Naththo on Tuesday when the couple had gone to attend a family meeting on sharing an ancestral property in Dadri, the police said.

Following Sahib’s murder, Vedram had shifted to Loni with his family to avoid further clashes with family members.

“The meeting was arranged as Sahib’s widow was trying to come up with an arrangement with Vedram’s family to get Sahib’s share of the property reserved for her kids. However, Vikram wanted to take revenge for his brother’s murder,” Ram Sen Singh, station house officer, Dadri, said.

Vedram and Naththo were also Vikram’s maternal aunt and uncle as Hetram is married to Naththo’s sister, the police said.

On Tuesday, Vikram’s accomplices came on a two-wheeler to the house and shot the man and his wife as they were leaving the house after the meeting, the police said.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

According to the police, it was a premeditated murder as Vikram wanted to avenge his dead brother. The police suspect that the accused used a countrymade pistol to murder the duo. Vikram knew that Vedram and his wife had confirmed that they would be attending the meeting, the police said.

“The accused are absconding since the incident. Our teams have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Vikram just wanted to show the villagers that he has taken revenge for his brother’s murder,” Singh said.