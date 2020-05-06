Noida mobile makers get nod to start factories, 50K workers to benefit

noida

In heartening economic news, the UP government on Tuesday allowed all cellphone manufacturing firms based in Gautam Budh Nagar to resume production while adhering to the 33% staff-strength norm to ensure physical distancing. As per the data provided by India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), these units produce 40% of all cellphones made in India.

The district has also allowed all private offices to start functioning and said such employees did not need passes to come from Delhi or Haryana.

Principal secretary Alok Kumar, in his order on Tuesday, directed all district magistrates to allow functioning of mobile manufacturing units in their districts. “Since mobile phones and their appliances fall under 7(ii)(b) of ‘IT hardware production’ of the government order number 381/2010/CX-3 dated May 3, 2020, their production is also allowed,” the order states.

Reacting to this order, an enthused ICEA chairman, Pankaj Mohindroo, said, “This order has come with attuned permission, which will create a balance between the economic needs and people’s health and safety amid Covid-19 (pandemic). We are committed to abide by the government’s order strictly in terms of taking care of people’s health. This order will be a great opportunity for around 80 mobile manufacturing factories, which operate in Noida region and provide employment to over 50,000 people,” he said.

He added that companies will be able to achieve 30%-40% manufacturing capacity this month while abiding by the government’s health guidelines.

“As Noida region has been considered a global hub of mobile phone and component manufacturing, it will certainly result in a gigantic leap in production of mobile phones and accessories in coming days,” Mohindroo said.

MORE SERVICES GET GO-AHEAD

Meanwhile, the GB Nagar district administration, on Tuesday, permitted all private offices, including IT companies, IT-enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services and services provided by self-employed persons (except for barbers) to operate.

“Their work strength must not be over 33% in any case. The employees of these offices also do not need any passes and they have been asked to follow social distancing strictly in their respective offices. The employees of these private companies, who are residing in other neighbouring states such as Delhi and Haryana, will be allowed to enter GB Nagar district during the lockdown,” Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said.