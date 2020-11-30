Noida: November records nearly 5,000 new Covid cases

noida

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:40 IST

NOIDA: If the new Covid-19 cases per month are any indication, the trend of spread of the viral disease since September has been more or less similar in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. However, unlike other months, the number of cured cases is greater than new Covid-19 cases detected in November.

According to the district health department figures, as many as 4,854 new positive cases were detected in November, which is greater than the cases detected in October. Even the deaths due to Covid-19 were the same in both the months, i.e. 15.

However, as far as the number of cured Covid-19 patients is concerned, it was more than new positive cases in November as 4,933 patients (79 more than fresh cases) were cured in this month. Despite increased sampling this month, the frequency of cases remained more or less same with respect to the new cases detected in October.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said with all economic activities resuming after the nationwide lockdown, the main aim of the administration now is to reduce the case fatality rate (CFR), while simultaneously increasing the scale of testing.

“It’s a positive sign that despite increasing the testing, the number of new cases in the district is on a fixed trend. We have adapted ‘track, test and treat’ method for checking the spread of Covid-19. As a result, GB Nagar’s CFR is continuously on a receding trend. It has now gone down to 0.36%, which is much better than national figure of 1.64% and the state’s 1.39%,” Suhas said.

Claiming that GB Nagar’s testing rate is the best among all districts of north India, the DM also said that the district’s testing rate per million per day is over 1,750, which is nearly 160 more than other best districts in north India. “All factories and other industrial establishments are strictly following the safety protocols as per the advisory issued by us. Over 10 teams, with the help of district industries department, have been constituted to inspect whether safety protocols are being followed in workplaces and factories,” he said.

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that to check the Covid-19 spread in the district, daily testing has been increased and rapid antigen kit testing camps are being organised regularly at different places in the district.

“Besides ramping up testing, the district has stepped up monitoring of patients in home isolation. The health department’s surveillance teams have started implementing stringent containment rules. Early hospitalisation of patients needing medical support and efficient infection control at health care facilities are our top priorities,” Ohri said.