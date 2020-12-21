Noida: Over 600 farmers protest outside authority office, demand higher land compensation

noida

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:29 IST

Noida: A group of more than 600 local farmers whose lands were acquired for development protested in front of the Noida authority’s office in Sector 6 on Monday, seeking higher land compensation and residential plots.

The group was led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) which since February has been demanding a hiked land compensation of 64%, 10% residential plots (10% of total land acquired), and Abadi settlement, among others.

“We have been demanding residential plots for a very long time with no appropriate response from the authority. Today’s protest was organized to demand for our enhanced compensation,” said Sukhveer Pahalwan, president, BKP.

The farmers from about 80 villages blocked the busy Udyog Marg outside the authority office around noon after which diversions were placed on either side of the protest site for commuters. The traffic in the area remained affected till around 4pm when the group was finally dispersed, the police said.

“We had information about their movement today. But they were supposed to gather at the Noida stadium and then march to the authority office. Police personnel were deployed at both the sites. But the famers started gathering simultaneously at both the points,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that the gathering was in violation of Covid-19 guidelines and section 144 that is imposed in the district. So, the farmers were detained by the Noida police and nearly 125 of them were brought to the Surajpur police lines from where they were released after two hours, the officials said.

“The gathering was unlawful and we will register an FIR against them. We are trying to identify them,” said a senior police official.

A case under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) was also registered against an unidentified man who tried to hurt a police man on duty with his car, the police said.

Noida authority officials said that talks regarding the farmers’ concerns are already underway. “We had a meeting regarding these issues a few days back, and all progress updates are being shared with them,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida authority.

Meanwhile, some members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), who are camped at the Chilla border against the Centre’s new farm laws for the past three weeks, have gone on one-day hunger strike.

“As decided by all organizations protesting against the new farm bills, 11 of our brothers will go on 24-hour hunger strike in different batches. We will continue to protest till the central government listens to our demands and takes appropriate action,” said Yogesh Pratap Singh, state president, BKU (Bhanu).

The Noida-Delhi carriageway at the Chilla border has been closed since December 11 and the traffic continues to be rerouted via the DND flyway.

Another faction of BKU is protesting at the Dalit Prerna Sthal and was on Monday joined by a large delegation of farmers from Bijnore. “Till the government does not take back the three farm laws, our farmer brothers from across the country will continue to join us to show their support,” said Dr SK Giri, national spokesperson, BKU (Lok Shakti).