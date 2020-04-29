Noida police chief takes stock of security arrangement at different check posts

noida

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:01 IST

Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh Tuesday evening conducted a surprise inspection of security arrangements at check posts at Chilla border and Badalpur.

Asking the policemen deployed at those check posts to conduct strict checking of all vehicles moving in and out, the police chief also urged them to take care of their own safety. “You are the real warriors of Noida police. Always wear masks and gloves and use sanitisers before coming in contact with a paper or vehicle. You need to keep your morale high at all times, while working in this time of crisis,” he said.

Singh also served bottles of fruit juice to the Noida personnel and their Delhi counterparts deployed on the other side of the border. He also took stock of security arrangements at different check posts and barriers made in the localities of Khoda colony and Model Town, which are located near the Noida-Ghaziabad border.

On Monday evening, Singh, along with Greater Noida’s chief executive officer Narendra Bhushan, conducted a surprise inspection of the quarantine centres at the new building of the district hospital in Sector 39 and in Galgotias University. Both officers reviewed their preparedness to check the spread of Covid-19, as well as the cleanliness, security and quality of food served at these centres. They also interacted with the people in quarantine there and took their feedback on several issues.

Instructing officials on duty to speedily redress inmates’ problems, Singh said officials must ensure all arrangements as per standard operating protocol (SOP). “No laxity in ensuring timely availability of adequate safety equipment, visors, PPE kits, sanitisers and masks in the quarantine centres, will be tolerated. CCTV cameras should immediately be installed at these places,” he said.

Later, Singh and Bhooshan also inspected the hot spot area in Salarpur village and gave necessary instructions to the officials deployed there, for ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential items such as milk, fruits, vegetables, medicines and ration and maintaining good hygiene.

Singh assured the people that they will not have to face any problem in getting essential items. He appealed to the people to stay indoors and strictly follow the lockdown rules.