Noida: Pollution board imposes fine on builders, asks authorities to manage garbage

noida

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:36 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Wednesday said it will begin penalising irregular construction.

“There are around 25 big construction site in Noida, this also includes some civil constructions like underpass at sector 71. We also conducted a dust audit of 19 construction sites and checked for adequate emission control measures like anti-smog guns and water sprinkling. Three builders were found flouting norms and we recommended a fine of ₹5 lakh each,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB, Noida.

Meanwhile, UPPCB Greater Noida too penalised builders.

“We had recommended to the Greater Noida authority, and the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development authority (UPSIDA) to take adequate measures to ensure garbage or waste are not set afire in the open,” said Archna Dwivedi, RO, UPPCB, Greater Noida.

A builder at sector-1 was penalised ₹5 lakh and another in Surajpur area was slapped with ₹30,000. A fine of ₹5,000 was imposed against a motorcycle repair shop in Greater Noida for burning waste.

Meanwhile, in two separate letters to UPSIDA and Greater Noida Development Authority, the pollution board said, “As you are aware that the currently the air quality of the region is hovering around sever and severe+, under which as per the order of national green tribunal the UPSIDA sites were found in violation of the environment norms. Upon inspection several piles of burnt and unburnt garbage and solid waste were found at Site-B that could lead to burning and emission thereby deteriorating the air quality. Kindly ensure swift action to manage the soild waste in your area.”

The UPSIDA, Greater Noida had been accused of flaunting the environment norms and open burning earlier as well.

“We will be hiring an agency to manage the solid waste soon. There had been instances of garbage set afire at our site however it was soon controlled with the help of fire tenders. It’s also difficult to identify the people who often set garbage on fire, but we are vigilant to avoid such cases in future,” said Anil Kuma Sharma, regional manager, UPSIDA, Greater Noida.