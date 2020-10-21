Noida: Prices of potatoes, onions go through the roof

noida

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:35 IST

The prices of vegetables such as onions and potatoes have gone through the roof, upsetting household budgets across the city. Vegetable sellers said that the prices have increased due to low supply and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and claimed that they are getting the vegetables at high rates from the mandis.

On Wednesday, a visit to Noida’s Indira Market in Sector 27 found that potatoes and onions were being sold at ₹50 and ₹60 per kg. In July-August, the retail prices of potatoes and onions in the city were in the range of ₹25-₹30 and ₹35-₹40 per kg, respectively, according to sellers and residents.

Residents said that the prices of several vegetables have been soaring for the past three-four months. Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Noida Sector 51, said that he had visited Harola market on Tuesday for vegetables. “I bought potatoes at the rate of ₹45 per kg. I did not buy onions as the Navratra festival is going on. The price rise has affected many people, specially the weaker section of society. This should be checked,” he said.

Raju Kumar, a vegetable seller at Indira Market, said that prices have increased due to the coronavirus outbreak and high demand. “We buy vegetables from mandis at Bhangel and Phase 2 in Noida, and Azadpur and Okhla in Delhi. In wholesale markets, the prices have increased and hence we have to raise the rates too,” he said.

The rates of other vegetables have also increased. Sunil Kumar, another vegetable seller, said that tomatoes are being sold at ₹60 per kg and cauliflower ₹80 per kg. “The vegetable market is down since the coronavirus outbreak. We have to manage the transportation cost and manpower. Prices have increased due to low supply,” he said.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked the district administrations across the state to check the rates of potatoes and onions, saying that the rates of these vegetables in the wholesale mandis are significantly low. Manoj Singh, additional chief secretary, UP government, on October 10 wrote a letter to the district administrations over price rise of potatoes, tomatoes, and onions. “In mandis, the prices per quintal of potatoes are ₹2,320-2,820; tomatoes ₹2,000-₹3,646; and onions ₹1,430-3,380. The local price rise is due to hoarding and black-marketing of goods,” the letter stated.

Noida city magistrate Umashankar Singh said, “We have not received any complaint from residents about the price hike. We will talk to the different stakeholders to check the prices of these vegetables.”

Santosh Kumar, secretary, wholesale sabzi mandi at Noida Phase 2, said that the prices of vegetables have increased in the past three months. “Most of the vegetables in Noida markets come from other states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The import is less due to adverse weather conditions,” he said.

Kumar said that the price also depends on the quality of vegetables. “The wholesale rate of onion is ₹40; potato ₹30 and tomato ₹25 per kg,” he said.

Suhas LY, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, said that he has received the government order on vegetable price hike. “We will launch an enforcement drive and take action against the violators, if any,” he said.