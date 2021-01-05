e-paper
Home / Noida / Noida receives rain, minimum temperature rises

Noida receives rain, minimum temperature rises

noida Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida’s minimum temperature rose a few notches as rain continued on Tuesday, offering a cloud cover that managed to trap the heat.

The weather department expects the trend to continue, keeping the minimum tempearture above the season’s average for another two days, but with dense to very dense fog across the Delhi-NCR, Westen Uttar Pradesh till January 10.

Noida received an average 5 mm rain in the past 24 hours as against the 4.7 mm in the national capital region (NCR), as per the India meteorological department’s Safadarjung observatory.

On Tuesday, Noida’s minimum temperature was 14.9°C against 12°C a day earlier. The maximum temperature for Noida was 22.3°C against 22.6°C on Monday.

The average minimum temperature for NCR, based on Safdarjung observatory, soared by 6°C above the season’s average on Tuesday to settle at 13.2°C against 11.4°C a day earlier.

“The cloudy sky and rain is due to the active western disturbance (a weather phenomenon that rises in the mediterranean). The clouds trap the heat that the Earth radiates at night,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecsting centre (IMD).

According to the IMD, the city would see another spell of light rain on Wednesday.

“There are chances of light rain in the first half of Wednesday followed by stronger winds. The mercury will slightly drop towards Wednesday night, and by January 7 and 8 the minimum temperature may hover around 6 to 7°C, but there won’t be any cold wave. From January 9 onwards, the mercury will start rising again,” said Srivastava.

